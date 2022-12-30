Photos: Talented readers showcase nature at its finest across Derbyshire

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Stunning view
This magnificent view of Stanage Edge was snapped by Irene Gilsenan.
Photo: Irene Gilsenan
2. Delightful shot
Steven Greenhough snapped a beautiful shot of a frosty looking Christmas tree in Matlock.
Photo: Steven Greenhough
3. Beautiful shot
Ivan Dunstan snapped this delightful shot of two swans gliding through the ice on the canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
4. Superb shot
This fabulous shot of frozen milk bottles that have pushed the tops off was snapped by Di Howe, with the temperature at minus 10.
Photo: Di Howe