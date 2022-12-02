Photos: Talented readers showcase nature at its finest across Derbyshire

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Magnificent close-up
This incredible close-up of an angle shades moth camouflaged on the leaves was taken by Dave Anderson in Bakewell.
Photo: Dave Anderson
2. Incredible shot
Richard Marshall snapped this impressive shot of a meteor shower at Magpie Mine.
Photo: Richard Marshall
3. Picturesque shot
Pauline Baines snapped this picturesque autumn scene while out and about in Tideswell.
Photo: Pauline Baines
4. Fabulous close-up
This magnificent close-up of a cabbage white butterfly was captured by Janet Hughes, taken while out and about at Langley Mill Canal.
Photo: Janet Hughes