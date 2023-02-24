News you can trust since 1852
Andy Gregory captured this spectacular view of a misty morning around Hindlow Quarry, near Buxton.

Photos: Talented readers show off our beautiful area at its finest

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
21 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking view

This stunning shot of the sun setting over Cowdale in Buxton was snapped by Dave Anderson.

Photo: Dave Anderson

2. Fabulous shot

Dave Long snapped this cracking shot of Milltown Quarry, near Ashover.

Photo: Dave Long

3. Superb shot

Something different from Matlock’s Steven Greenhough who’s been on his travels and sent us this shot of himself outside the Sydney Opera House.

Photo: Steven Greenhough

4. Beautiful view

This picturesque view of Hartington Dales was taken by Irene Gilsenan.

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

