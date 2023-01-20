Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful view
This picturesque view of the River Derwent at Belper River Gardens, complete with a beautiful rainbow, was snapped by Dave Long.
Photo: Dave Long
2. Gorgeous shot
Irene Gilsenan snapped this gorgeous close-up of a water lily in full bloom, taken in Bakewell.
Photo: Irene Gilsenan
3. Seasonal snap
Julie Bell captured this wintry scene, underneath a golden sun, at Fernilee Reservoir.
Photo: Julie Bell
4. Fabulous shot
This statuesque shot of a heron waiting patiently for lunch was snapped by Pauline Baines.
Photo: Pauline Baines