Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.
1. Fabulous shot
Andy Eyre snapped this peaceful view of a misty Codnor.
Photo: Andy Eyre
2. Autumnal scene
Nick Rhodes captured this idyllic seasonal view in Queen's Park, Chesterfield.
Photo: Nick Rhodes
3. Idyllic view
Pauline Baines snapped this picturesque autumnal shot while out and about in Tideswell.
Photo: Pauline Baines
4. Beautiful display
This beautiful close-up of a bird's-foot trefoil plant, more commonly known as a bacon and egg plant, was snapped by Andrew Middleton.
Photo: Andrew Middleton