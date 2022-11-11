News you can trust since 1852
Paulene Davies captured this gorgeous autumnal scene underneath a beautiful blue sky at Thornbridge Hall.

Photos: Talented readers show off our area at its finest

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Impressive close-up

This picture-perfect close-up of a kingfisher perched alongside Cotmanhay Canal was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Picturesque view

Kath Garvey snapped this picturesque, yet stormy view over Combs Reservoir, taken during a recent walk.

Photo: Kath Garvey

3. Peaceful view

John Moss snapped this idyllic view of the River Derwent, overlooking Calver Mill Weir.

Photo: John Moss

4. Picture perfect

This impressive close-up of a blue tit perched in a tree in Chapel-en-le-Frith was taken by Andrew Middleton.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

