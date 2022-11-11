Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Impressive close-up
This picture-perfect close-up of a kingfisher perched alongside Cotmanhay Canal was snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Picturesque view
Kath Garvey snapped this picturesque, yet stormy view over Combs Reservoir, taken during a recent walk.
Photo: Kath Garvey
3. Peaceful view
John Moss snapped this idyllic view of the River Derwent, overlooking Calver Mill Weir.
Photo: John Moss
4. Picture perfect
This impressive close-up of a blue tit perched in a tree in Chapel-en-le-Frith was taken by Andrew Middleton.
Photo: Andrew Middleton