Andy Gregory snapped this fabulous close-up of a grey squirrel having a munch, taken in the Pavilions Gardens, in Buxton.

Photos: Talented readers show off our area at its finest

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

William Crook captured this stunning view looking over Chinley, towards the Churn and South Head, taken from the rear of Eccles Pike.

Photo: William Crook

2. Impressive close-up

This sensational close-up of a robin jumping into the air was a brilliant shot snapped by David Hodgkinson. David calls it ‘Jumping Jack Flash’.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

3. Eerie view

Dave Long captured this eerie looking shot of a misty Midland Railway Butterley, taken near Ripley.

Photo: Dave Long

4. Cracking close-up

A quirky photo of some toadstools, which was taken and sent in by Andy Gregory after a walk in Corbar Woods

Photo: Submitted

