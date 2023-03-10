Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Idyllic view
This picturesque view of the Ribblehead Viaduct was snapped by Marie Keable, taken on a trip during the half-term holidays.
Photo: Marie Keable
2. Incredible close-up
David Hodgkinson snapped this impressive close-up of a buzzard with St Mary’s Church, Ilkeston, in the background.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. Picturesque view
William Crook captured this stunning view looking over Chapel-en-le-Frith to Eccles Pike.
Photo: William Crook
4. Superb close-up
This pretty looking fungus, called scarlet elf cups, growing along the tramlines in Buxworth, is a fabulous shot snapped by Julie Bell.
Photo: Julie Bell