Nick Rhodes captured this gorgeous shot of a carpet of crocuses surrounding Holy Trinity Church in Chesterfield.
Photos: Talented readers place nature in the spotlight

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
2 minutes ago

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This picturesque view of the Ribblehead Viaduct was snapped by Marie Keable, taken on a trip during the half-term holidays.

1. Idyllic view

Photo: Marie Keable

David Hodgkinson snapped this impressive close-up of a buzzard with St Mary’s Church, Ilkeston, in the background.

2. Incredible close-up

Photo: David Hodgkinson

William Crook captured this stunning view looking over Chapel-en-le-Frith to Eccles Pike.

3. Picturesque view

Photo: William Crook

This pretty looking fungus, called scarlet elf cups, growing along the tramlines in Buxworth, is a fabulous shot snapped by Julie Bell.

4. Superb close-up

Photo: Julie Bell

