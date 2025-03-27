You can't beat a wonderful kingfisher photo and here's a prime example, taken near Ilkeston by Ivan Dunstan.You can't beat a wonderful kingfisher photo and here's a prime example, taken near Ilkeston by Ivan Dunstan.
Photos: Talented readers get snapping to show off spring in the area

By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]​​​​​

The sky above Wigley looks particularly striking in this latest offering from Newbold's Russ Teale.

Ziggy enjoys the superb view at Bamford Edge in this charming photo by Claire Brooks.

Spring has arrived - and here's the floral proof, courtesy of this snap by Andrew's Photography.

The sun looks like it's turning this cygnet's brown feathers gold in this lovely snap taken in Bakewell by Andrea Hilton.

