Steven Greenhough captured this cracking shot of a beautiful rainbow, taken during a recent match at Matlock Town Football Club.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots around Derbyshire

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This picturesque view of Blackwell Mill Cottages, surrounded by luscious green shrubbery, was snapped by Robert Cox.

1. Idyllic view

This picturesque view of Blackwell Mill Cottages, surrounded by luscious green shrubbery, was snapped by Robert Cox. Photo: Robert Cox

Dave Long snapped this superb shot of Derbyshire Fire Service carrying out a river rescue near Darley Abbey Mills.

2. Cracking shot

Dave Long snapped this superb shot of Derbyshire Fire Service carrying out a river rescue near Darley Abbey Mills. Photo: Dave Long

Irene Gilsenan snapped this idyllic view of Trinity Church, in Buxton, while out and about.

3. Fabulous shot

Irene Gilsenan snapped this idyllic view of Trinity Church, in Buxton, while out and about. Photo: Irene Gilsenan

This incredible close-up of a barn owl hovering above its prey was captured by Russ Teale, taken near Clodhall Lane.

4. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of a barn owl hovering above its prey was captured by Russ Teale, taken near Clodhall Lane. Photo: Russ Teale

