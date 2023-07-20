Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Idyllic view
This picturesque view of Blackwell Mill Cottages, surrounded by luscious green shrubbery, was snapped by Robert Cox. Photo: Robert Cox
2. Cracking shot
Dave Long snapped this superb shot of Derbyshire Fire Service carrying out a river rescue near Darley Abbey Mills. Photo: Dave Long
3. Fabulous shot
Irene Gilsenan snapped this idyllic view of Trinity Church, in Buxton, while out and about. Photo: Irene Gilsenan
4. Magnificent close-up
This incredible close-up of a barn owl hovering above its prey was captured by Russ Teale, taken near Clodhall Lane. Photo: Russ Teale