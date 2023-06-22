News you can trust since 1852
Andy Gregory captured this endearing shot of a moorhen with her chick, treading carefully with those great big feet.Andy Gregory captured this endearing shot of a moorhen with her chick, treading carefully with those great big feet.
Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots around Derbyshire

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This cracking close-up of a microlight flying over Brimington, underneath a glorious blue sky, was snapped by Dave Jones.

1. Superb shot

This cracking close-up of a microlight flying over Brimington, underneath a glorious blue sky, was snapped by Dave Jones. Photo: Dave Jones

Andrew’s Photography snapped this incredible shot of a great tit perched on a branch, taken in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

2. Cracking close-up

Andrew’s Photography snapped this incredible shot of a great tit perched on a branch, taken in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo: Andrew's Photography

Mary Lomas captured this fabulous shot of Bryn, admiring the view of Cracken Edge, taken from Eccles Pike.

3. Fabulous shot

Mary Lomas captured this fabulous shot of Bryn, admiring the view of Cracken Edge, taken from Eccles Pike. Photo: Mary Lomas

This picturesque shot of St Helen’s Church, in Selston, was snapped by Dave Long.

4. Idyllic view

This picturesque shot of St Helen’s Church, in Selston, was snapped by Dave Long. Photo: Dave Long

