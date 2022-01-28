Anne Tullett snapped this wintry view from a cosy little spot inside Wetherspoon's, Buxton.

Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Derbyshire with these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Magnificent close-up

Andy Gregory captured this incredible close-up of a nuthatch in the Pavilion Gardens. It was trying to get a closer look at our regular snapper.

Photo: Andy Gregory

2. Stunning view

This glorious view was snapped at Taxal Edge by Jude Bridgestock, taken during a recent visit.

Photo: Jude Bridgestock

3. Cracking shot

This superb shot of the moon rising over Fairfield Low was captured by Jon White, taken from the allotments in Cunningdale.

Photo: Jon White

4. Superb shot

Nick Rhodes snapped this fabulous shot of two sheep. One clearly has a spring in its step, while the other looks unimpressed.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

