David Hodgkinson snapped this incredible close-up of a robin feeding from his hand as the sun was rising over Cossall Canal.
Steve Cliffe captured this magnificent autumnal view of a hidden gem at Taxal, near Fernilee. This striking shot of Solomon’s Temple, partially covered in snow, was snapped by Toni Fox.
Dave Long from Ripley captured this picturesque view of a carpet of leaves while out and about. This fabulous view of houses on the A6, between Matlock and Matlock Bath, was snapped from High Tor by William Crook. Julie Bell snapped this idyllic scene of the sun shining through after a rain storm, taken from the lane leading to Whaley Cricket Club. Nick Rhodes captured this stunning shot of trees and houses silhouetted against a bright orange sky, taken in Eastwood Park, Hasland. A superb birds-eye view of Bennerley Viaduct, captured by Steve Lyndon’s drone. Andy Gregory captured this comical shot of two flowerpot men sat on an island in the boating lake in the Pavilion Gardens.