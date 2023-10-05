News you can trust since 1852
Dark clouds are gathering above Carsington Water in this atmospheric shot taken and sent in by Dave Long.Dark clouds are gathering above Carsington Water in this atmospheric shot taken and sent in by Dave Long.
Dark clouds are gathering above Carsington Water in this atmospheric shot taken and sent in by Dave Long.

Photos: ​Spotlight is on best of nature in our beautiful area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 6th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​It’s bath time for this robin in a delightful photo taken by regular contributor Irene Gilsenan.

1. Rockin' robin

​It’s bath time for this robin in a delightful photo taken by regular contributor Irene Gilsenan. Photo: Submitted

This latest wonderful offering from Pauline Baines shows birds in flight above Buxton.

2. Flying high

This latest wonderful offering from Pauline Baines shows birds in flight above Buxton. Photo: Submitted

​A stunning close-up photo from Nick Rhodes taken during a walk around Hardwick Park in Chesterfield.

3. Park life

​A stunning close-up photo from Nick Rhodes taken during a walk around Hardwick Park in Chesterfield. Photo: NICK RHODES

​David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to capture this photo of a rare green finch at Cotmanhay.

4. Rare sight

​David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to capture this photo of a rare green finch at Cotmanhay. Photo: Submitted

