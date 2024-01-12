News you can trust since 1852
Peter McCarry was in the right place at the right time to snap this fine shot of a waxwing at Hasland.

Photos: Spotlight is on best of nature across our area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

​Dave Long has been out with his drone to capture this photo of the flooded River Amber at Pentrich.

1. Drone shot

​Dave Long has been out with his drone to capture this photo of the flooded River Amber at Pentrich. Photo: Submitted

A delightful close-up shot from Andrew's Photography shows a tortoiseshell butterfly on a thistle flower at Eccles Pike.

2. Beautiful butterfly

A delightful close-up shot from Andrew's Photography shows a tortoiseshell butterfly on a thistle flower at Eccles Pike. Photo: Submitted

These feathered friends are on the move in this lovely photo taken on New Year's Day in Buxton by Pauline Baines.

3. On the move

These feathered friends are on the move in this lovely photo taken on New Year's Day in Buxton by Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted

A super shot from David Hodgkinson shows a buzzard soaring high above the area against a beautiful blue sky.

4. Flying high

A super shot from David Hodgkinson shows a buzzard soaring high above the area against a beautiful blue sky. Photo: Submitted

