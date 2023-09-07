News you can trust since 1852
Photos: See Derbyshire at its best in our latest set of snaps from readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

A super shot from Dave Long was taken at the "Fabrick" stone at Ashover, with the blooming heather very much to the fore.

A super shot from Dave Long was taken at the "Fabrick" stone at Ashover, with the blooming heather very much to the fore. Photo: Submitted

Here's looking at you kid....David Hodgkinson took this delightful shot of a Highland cow at Shipley Park.

Here's looking at you kid....David Hodgkinson took this delightful shot of a Highland cow at Shipley Park. Photo: Submitted

A beautiful shot of copious flowers on an allotment in Hasland, in a photo taken by Nick Rhodes.

A beautiful shot of copious flowers on an allotment in Hasland, in a photo taken by Nick Rhodes. Photo: NICK RHODES

Here's a lovely offering from Ivan Dunstan showing a canine friend taking a dip in the Erewash Canal near Ilkeston.

Here's a lovely offering from Ivan Dunstan showing a canine friend taking a dip in the Erewash Canal near Ilkeston. Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Derbyshire