News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Julie Bell has been out and about to take this stunning early morning photo at Lyme Park.

Photos: Readers put the spotlight on wonders of nature

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Steve Eyley
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Glorious goldfinch

A beautiful shot from regular snapper Dave Long shows a goldfinch enjoying thistle seeds in a field near Ripley.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. From the depths

A stunning shot by Simon Bamber showing stone foundations of the Ouzelden Viaduct, which carried the railway transporting the materials for building the dams, revealed at Ladybower Reservoir by the dry weather.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Beautiful swan

This superb photo from Ivan Dunstan shows a close-up of a swan resting by the side of the Erewash Canal, near Ilkeston

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Striking sunflowers

John Reynolds took this shot of owner Geoffrey Hayes in front of the impressive sunflowers at Riber View Cafe, Tansley.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2