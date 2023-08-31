Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Nature at its finest
A cracking photo taken by Judith Price near the ruins of Errwood Hall and showing off the lushness of the grounds there. Photo: Submitted
2. On reflection
A delightfully reflective shot from Andy Gregory shows a little grebe, taken on the Cromford Canal. Photo: Submitted
3. Love is in the air
'Here’s a wonderfully heartwarming photo taken at West Hallam by David Hodgkinson and titled ‘Love Is In The Air’.' Photo: Submitted
4. Hanging around
Jude Bridgestock was in the right place at the right time to spot these cows taking it easy at Monyash. Photo: Submitted