News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
A superb shot from Di Howe shows Edale and Losehill from the vantage point of Grindslow Knoll.A superb shot from Di Howe shows Edale and Losehill from the vantage point of Grindslow Knoll.
A superb shot from Di Howe shows Edale and Losehill from the vantage point of Grindslow Knoll.

Photos: ​Readers put stunning nature in the spotlight again

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

A cracking photo taken by Judith Price near the ruins of Errwood Hall and showing off the lushness of the grounds there.

1. Nature at its finest

A cracking photo taken by Judith Price near the ruins of Errwood Hall and showing off the lushness of the grounds there. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A delightfully reflective shot from Andy Gregory shows a little grebe, taken on the Cromford Canal.

2. On reflection

A delightfully reflective shot from Andy Gregory shows a little grebe, taken on the Cromford Canal. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
​'Here’s a wonderfully heartwarming photo taken at West Hallam by David Hodgkinson and titled ‘Love Is In The Air’.'

3. Love is in the air

​'Here’s a wonderfully heartwarming photo taken at West Hallam by David Hodgkinson and titled ‘Love Is In The Air’.' Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Jude Bridgestock was in the right place at the right time to spot these cows taking it easy at Monyash.

4. Hanging around

Jude Bridgestock was in the right place at the right time to spot these cows taking it easy at Monyash. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page