1. Pentrich pasture
Here's a super shot from Dave Long, showing some cows sheltering from the scorching weather, taken in a pasture at Pentrich.
Photo: Submitted
2. Stunning scene
A beautiful landscape shot from Jude Bridgestock, taken from Solomon's Temple and showing Buxton.
Photo: Submitted
3. Up on the roof
Regular contributor David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to snap this female sparrowhawk at Shipley Lock.
Photo: Submitted
4. Stunning close-up
An impressive close-up shot taken and sent in by Hasland's Nick Rhodes and showing an emperor dragonfly at Hardwick Park.
Photo: NICK RHODES