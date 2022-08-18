News you can trust since 1852
A lovely shot from Janet Hughes of these feathered friends, taken on her travels around Derbyshire. This was snapped at Trent Lock, Long Eaton.

Photos: Readers get snapping with fantastic photos of our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Steve Eyley
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Pentrich pasture

Here's a super shot from Dave Long, showing some cows sheltering from the scorching weather, taken in a pasture at Pentrich.

Photo: Submitted

2. Stunning scene

A beautiful landscape shot from Jude Bridgestock, taken from Solomon's Temple and showing Buxton.

Photo: Submitted

3. Up on the roof

Regular contributor David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to snap this female sparrowhawk at Shipley Lock.

Photo: Submitted

4. Stunning close-up

An impressive close-up shot taken and sent in by Hasland's Nick Rhodes and showing an emperor dragonfly at Hardwick Park.

Photo: NICK RHODES

