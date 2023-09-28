News you can trust since 1852
A lovely photo from David Hodgkinson showing a cormorant drying its wings at Straws Bridge, West Hallam.

Photos: Readers get snapping to showcase the best of our region's nature

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

​A charming offering from Seán O'Meara which shows this bovine character taking it easy in Green Fairfield.

1. Taking it easy

​A charming offering from Seán O'Meara which shows this bovine character taking it easy in Green Fairfield. Photo: Submitted

Vin Malone from Eckington took this fine photo of his sunflower, grown from a free packet of seeds in a gardening magazine and now an impressive 14 feet in height.

2. Spectacular sunflower

Vin Malone from Eckington took this fine photo of his sunflower, grown from a free packet of seeds in a gardening magazine and now an impressive 14 feet in height. Photo: Submitted

The birds are out in force in this delightful photo by Robert J Stordy, taken in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens.

3. Birds galore

The birds are out in force in this delightful photo by Robert J Stordy, taken in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens. Photo: Submitted

X marks the spot in the sky above Buxton in this latest offering from regular contributor Pauline Baines.

4. X marks the spot

X marks the spot in the sky above Buxton in this latest offering from regular contributor Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted

