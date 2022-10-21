News you can trust since 1852
Trevor Hupton captured this phenomenal close-up of a bird capturing its prey.

Photos: Readers capture nature at its finest with these fab shots

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

1. Watch the birdie

This stunning shot of a bird silhouetted against a full moon is a cracking close-up taken by David Hodgkinson. David has titled it 'The eagle has landed'.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Fine shot

Andrew Middleton snapped this magnificent close-up of the Asian harlequin ladybird, taken in the Ashwood Park, Buxton.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

3. Changing colours

Ripley's Dave Long snapped this gorgeous autumnal view of trees changing colour, taken on Coach Road, Ripley.

Photo: Dave Long

4. On reflection

This shot of a heron with its picture perfect reflection in The Serpentine was captured by Linda Grooby.

Photo: Linda Grooby

