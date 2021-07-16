Nick Rhodes captured this action shot of a barn owl carrying its latest victim at Avenue Country Park.
Nick Rhodes captured this action shot of a barn owl carrying its latest victim at Avenue Country Park.

Photos: Picture perfect shots snapped by our readers

Here’s a round-up of a batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 16th July 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. So cute

An endearing shot of a baby starling sat in snapper Cherie Chapman’s flamingo tree, waiting patiently for its mum and dad to return.

Photo: Cherie Chapman

Buy photo

2. Fabulous close-up

A superb shot of an elephant hawk moth pictured on a wall in Higher Buxton. This fantastic close-up was taken by Irene Gilsenan.

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

Buy photo

3. Picture perfect

Maurice Barker captured this magnificent shot of a young blue tit taking flight in his back garden in Buxton.

Photo: Maurice Barker

Buy photo

4. Busy spider

This spider has been busy making a cocoon for her offspring in the bracken. A fabulous close-up taken by Julie Bell.

Photo: Julie Bell

Buy photo
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3