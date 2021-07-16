Photos: Picture perfect shots snapped by our readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. So cute
An endearing shot of a baby starling sat in snapper Cherie Chapman’s flamingo tree, waiting patiently for its mum and dad to return.
Photo: Cherie Chapman
2. Fabulous close-up
A superb shot of an elephant hawk moth pictured on a wall in Higher Buxton. This fantastic close-up was taken by Irene Gilsenan.
Photo: Irene Gilsenan
3. Picture perfect
Maurice Barker captured this magnificent shot of a young blue tit taking flight in his back garden in Buxton.
Photo: Maurice Barker
4. Busy spider
This spider has been busy making a cocoon for her offspring in the bracken. A fabulous close-up taken by Julie Bell.
Photo: Julie Bell