1. Striking view
Andy Gregory captured this striking view of the Buxton fireworks display, taken in the rain, looking across town from Cliff Road.
Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Incredible close-up
Andrew Middleton snapped this impressive close-up of a brambling, taken in a field in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Photo: Andrew Middleton
3. Stunning shot
Hasland’s Nick Rhodes snapped this stunning close-up of a beaver full moon, just before dawn.
Photo: Nick Rhodes
