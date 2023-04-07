News you can trust since 1852
David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of a blue tit perched alongside the Cotmanhay Canal.David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of a blue tit perched alongside the Cotmanhay Canal.
Photos: Picture perfect moments are captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This picturesque view looking towards Matlock from the High Peak Trail was snapped by William Crook.

1. Stunning view

Steven Greenhough snapped this idyllic view of Holy Trinity Church in Tansley, surrounded by an array of beautiful daffodils.

2. Beautiful display

Dave Long snapped this eye-catching view of Wingfield Manor.

3. Fabulous view

This endearing snap depicts spring perfectly. These lambs were moved into the open parkland at Hardwick. Nick Rhodes captured this shot.

4. Endearing shot

