Photos: Perfect showcase for our talented readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. So cute
This endearing shot of a duck with its chicks huddled up together was snapped by Pauline Baines in Buxton Park.
Photo: Pauline Baines
2. Picturesque shot
Ivan Dunstan snapped this superb view of Bennerley Viaduct near Ilkeston, surrounded by greenery.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. You're not bread!
This goose nearly got more than a piece of bread as a fish popped up at the same time. An incredible shot taken by Nick Rhodes.
Photo: NICK RHODES
4. Peaceful snap
Janet Hughes snapped this fabulous shot of boats moored at Trent Lock at Sawley.
Photo: Janet Hughes