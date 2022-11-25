News you can trust since 1852
Andy Gregory captured this impressive view of the waterfall at the bottom corner of the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

Photos: Our readers showcase the best of nature in our area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 hours ago

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Delightful display

A beautiful display of poppies in Buxton, taken by Pauline Baines.

Photo: Pauline Baines

2. Autumnal scene

Julie Bell snapped this gorgeous autumnal scene in the Goyt Valley, taken during a recent visit.

Photo: Julie Bell

3. Idyllic view

Dave Long snapped this picturesque view of Wingfield Manor towering above the trees.

Photo: Dave Long

4. Fabulous shot

This unusual yet fabulous looking seating area was snapped by William Crook, taken during a walk in the Derwent Valley.

Photo: William Crook

