Starting in Market Street the parade made its way down Union Road into Albion Road finishing up at the Recreation Fields for an afternoon of live music, fairground activity and general entertainment and excitement, with competitions for Best Float, Best Walking Group and more.
1. New Mills Carnival
The Pipe Band leaves Market Street. Photo: Submitted
2. New Mills Carnival
A float highlights monumental moments in History. Photo: Submitted
3. New Mills Carnival
Advice on collecting. Photo: Submitted
4. New Mills Carnival
"Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer, do", a well-known song of the forties. Photo: Submitted