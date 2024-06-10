Children feature strongly in the Carnival.Children feature strongly in the Carnival.
Children feature strongly in the Carnival.

PHOTOS: New Mills Carnival

By John FryerContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:25 BST
The Annual New Mills Carnival with the theme "Great Moments in History" took place last Saturday.

Starting in Market Street the parade made its way down Union Road into Albion Road finishing up at the Recreation Fields for an afternoon of live music, fairground activity and general entertainment and excitement, with competitions for Best Float, Best Walking Group and more.

The Pipe Band leaves Market Street.

The Pipe Band leaves Market Street.

A float highlights monumental moments in History.

A float highlights monumental moments in History.

Advice on collecting.

Advice on collecting.

"Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer, do", a well-known song of the forties.

"Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer, do", a well-known song of the forties.

