News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
This tranquil shot of the River Derwent was snapped by John Moss at near Leadmill, Hathersage.This tranquil shot of the River Derwent was snapped by John Moss at near Leadmill, Hathersage.
This tranquil shot of the River Derwent was snapped by John Moss at near Leadmill, Hathersage.

Photos: Nature in the spotlight as talented readers get snapping

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

A hen pheasant enjoys the seeds at the bird feeder in a charming photo taken by Mary Nother.

1. Pleasant pheasant

A hen pheasant enjoys the seeds at the bird feeder in a charming photo taken by Mary Nother. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
​A striking shot from Dave Long shows a frozen-over Butterley Reservoir on a cold December morning.

2. Blue morning

​A striking shot from Dave Long shows a frozen-over Butterley Reservoir on a cold December morning. Photo: Dave Long

Photo Sales
David Hodgkinson photographed these two feathered friends at Cotmanhay recently.

3. Balancing act

David Hodgkinson photographed these two feathered friends at Cotmanhay recently. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
​A delightful shot of a snowy day in Matlock, snapped by Steven Greenhough.

4. Snow scene

​A delightful shot of a snowy day in Matlock, snapped by Steven Greenhough. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page