Photos: Moments in time shot by our talented readers

1. Lazy duo
Helen Rogers captured this endearing shot of a lazy pair of alpacas enjoying the sunshine in Monyash.
Photo: Helen Rogers
2. Stunning close-up
This magnificent shot of a long-eared owl silhouetted against a golden sunset was captured by John Bradburn near Buxton.
Photo: John Bradburn
3. Colourful shot
Pauline Baines snapped this striking sunset of varying colours over Buxton.
Photo: Pauline Baines
4. Great shot
This fabulous shot of Arkwright Mill at Belper River Gardens was snapped by David Long.
Photo: David Long