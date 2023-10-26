News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Kathleen Barlow took this fine photo of a rainbow over Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium during the recent 5-0 FA Cup win against Kettering Town.Kathleen Barlow took this fine photo of a rainbow over Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium during the recent 5-0 FA Cup win against Kettering Town.
Kathleen Barlow took this fine photo of a rainbow over Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium during the recent 5-0 FA Cup win against Kettering Town.

Photos: Look through the lens at some of our area's finest sights

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

​A super offering from Newbold’s Russ Teale shows the deer out in force at Chatsworth recently.

1. Delightful deer

​A super offering from Newbold’s Russ Teale shows the deer out in force at Chatsworth recently. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Samuel Wilson, 14, from Dronfield, sent in this cracking shot of a bovine character in the area having a bite to eat.

2. Chewing it over

Samuel Wilson, 14, from Dronfield, sent in this cracking shot of a bovine character in the area having a bite to eat. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A lovely shot from Andy Gregory who snapped this puffball fungus among the fallen leaves, spotted on a walk near Grindleford.

3. Fantastic fungus

A lovely shot from Andy Gregory who snapped this puffball fungus among the fallen leaves, spotted on a walk near Grindleford. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The blue sky above Buxton looks particularly appealing in this latest shot from Pauline Baines.

4. Blue skies

The blue sky above Buxton looks particularly appealing in this latest shot from Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page