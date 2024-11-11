Remembrance Sunday in Buxton. Photo David DukesellRemembrance Sunday in Buxton. Photo David Dukesell
Remembrance Sunday in Buxton. Photo David Dukesell

Photos: High Peak fell silent on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who gave their lives

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 12:35 BST
The High Peak fell silent on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who gave their lives in conflict.

Across the borough there were marches and parades as well as wreath laying and a moment of reflection.

Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team were at The Slopes and a force spokesperson said: “We came together, as did the rest of the country to pay tribute to those who gave their today to give us our tomorrows.

“The Remembrance parade in Buxton is always greatly attended, and today was no exception.

“The Slopes were full as the community came together to pay their respects and the two minutes silence was duly observed by all.

“It was also an honour to meet up with former PCSO, Pat Findlay Wilson who served Derbyshire Constabulary for a number of years, and who is also greatly decorated from his time in the Royal Air Force.”

Buxton Mountain Rescue also laid a wreath and the armed forces veterans who are now mountain rescue volunteers were there with their red jackets and medals.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “Today, our team joined the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph on the Slopes of Buxton.

“Our team took the opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce attended the Hadfield Remembrance Service.

He said: “We honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“It was a wonderful turnout in Hadfield this morning to honour our incredible service men and women and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“I had representatives lay wreaths on my behalf at services in Glossop, Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge and New Mills this morning.”

Joe Middleton the park ranger from Whaley Bridge Memorial Park helped to install a wooden cross with a poppy and a candle light on top for every person on the war memorial.

Sally Tideswell from Chapel-en-le-Frith Poppy Appeal added: “Chapel we again we salute you.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out for the parade, the church service and the service on the market place.

“Thank you to the dignitary, the clergy, all the youth groups involved, to all other community groups and to all our volunteers and especially the marshals without you guarding us all, we couldn't do what we do.”

Take a look at these pictures from across the High Peak showing how different towns paid their respects.

Forgotten memories from World War One

At ease. Photo Roger Beverley.

1. At ease

At ease. Photo Roger Beverley. Photo: Roger Beverley

Photo Sales
A veteran turned volunteer for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team laid a wreath during the service. Photo Buxton Mountain Rescue.

2. Veteran turned volunteer

A veteran turned volunteer for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team laid a wreath during the service. Photo Buxton Mountain Rescue. Photo: Buxton Mountain Rescue

Photo Sales
Members of the Buxton Police SNT with a former PCSO and RAF veteran Pat Findlay Wilson. Photo Buxton SNT

3. Police thank you

Members of the Buxton Police SNT with a former PCSO and RAF veteran Pat Findlay Wilson. Photo Buxton SNT Photo: Buxton Police SNT

Photo Sales
Bob Nicol from Buxton Branch of the Royal British Legion. Photo David Dukesell

4. Bob Nicol

Bob Nicol from Buxton Branch of the Royal British Legion. Photo David Dukesell Photo: David Dukesell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:High PeakBuxton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice