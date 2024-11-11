Photos: High Peak fell silent on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who gave their lives

Across the borough there were marches and parades as well as wreath laying and a moment of reflection.

Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team were at The Slopes and a force spokesperson said: “We came together, as did the rest of the country to pay tribute to those who gave their today to give us our tomorrows.

“The Remembrance parade in Buxton is always greatly attended, and today was no exception.

“The Slopes were full as the community came together to pay their respects and the two minutes silence was duly observed by all.

“It was also an honour to meet up with former PCSO, Pat Findlay Wilson who served Derbyshire Constabulary for a number of years, and who is also greatly decorated from his time in the Royal Air Force.”

Buxton Mountain Rescue also laid a wreath and the armed forces veterans who are now mountain rescue volunteers were there with their red jackets and medals.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “Today, our team joined the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph on the Slopes of Buxton.

“Our team took the opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce attended the Hadfield Remembrance Service.

He said: “We honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“It was a wonderful turnout in Hadfield this morning to honour our incredible service men and women and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“I had representatives lay wreaths on my behalf at services in Glossop, Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge and New Mills this morning.”

Joe Middleton the park ranger from Whaley Bridge Memorial Park helped to install a wooden cross with a poppy and a candle light on top for every person on the war memorial.

Sally Tideswell from Chapel-en-le-Frith Poppy Appeal added: “Chapel we again we salute you.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out for the parade, the church service and the service on the market place.

“Thank you to the dignitary, the clergy, all the youth groups involved, to all other community groups and to all our volunteers and especially the marshals without you guarding us all, we couldn't do what we do.”

Take a look at these pictures from across the High Peak showing how different towns paid their respects.

A veteran turned volunteer for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team laid a wreath during the service.

Members of the Buxton Police SNT with a former PCSO and RAF veteran Pat Findlay Wilson.