It was organised with J T Events and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and brought traditional fair ground rides as well as heritage crafts and living history to the town.
Jane Fletcher from J T Events said: “This was the first ever Buxton Heritage Weekend, we will be building on this event and will be back again next year bigger and better.
"Thank you to everyone who attended, we had a great weekend, hope you all did too.”
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.