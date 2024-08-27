It was organised with J T Events and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and brought traditional fair ground rides as well as heritage crafts and living history to the town.

Jane Fletcher from J T Events said: “This was the first ever Buxton Heritage Weekend, we will be building on this event and will be back again next year bigger and better.

"Thank you to everyone who attended, we had a great weekend, hope you all did too.”

1 . In the moment The singer in the moment.

2 . Big smile A lady in period clothes for Buxton Heritage Weekend.

3 . Hitting the right notes Hitting the right notes.

4 . Full steam ahead Full steam ahead.