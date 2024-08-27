Buxton Heritage Weekend in pictures. Photo David DukesellBuxton Heritage Weekend in pictures. Photo David Dukesell
Buxton Heritage Weekend in pictures. Photo David Dukesell

Photos from Buxton's first Heritage Weekend

By Lucy Ball
Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:00 BST
Buxton’s first Heritage Weekend saw people step back in time, see vintage cars and listen to classic tunes as the debut event impressed the town.

It was organised with J T Events and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and brought traditional fair ground rides as well as heritage crafts and living history to the town.

Jane Fletcher from J T Events said: “This was the first ever Buxton Heritage Weekend, we will be building on this event and will be back again next year bigger and better.

"Thank you to everyone who attended, we had a great weekend, hope you all did too.”

The singer in the moment. Photo David Dukesell

1. In the moment

The singer in the moment. Photo David Dukesell Photo: David Dukesell

A lady in period clothes for Buxton Heritage Weekend. Photo David Dukesell

2. Big smile

A lady in period clothes for Buxton Heritage Weekend. Photo David Dukesell Photo: David Dukesell

Hitting the right notes. Photo David Dukesell

3. Hitting the right notes

Hitting the right notes. Photo David Dukesell Photo: David Dukesell

Full steam ahead. Photo David Dukesell

4. Full steam ahead

Full steam ahead. Photo David Dukesell Photo: David Dukesell

