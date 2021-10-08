Julie Bell captured this magnificent view looking towards Cracken Edge, while out and about.

Photos: Eye-catching pictures snapped by our readers

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:00 pm

1. A splash of colour

Irene Gilsenan snapped this superb shot of a lone sunflower adding a splash of colour to its grey surroundings.

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

2. Fabulous shot

Sheena Trower snapped this fabulous shot of a Lancaster plane flying over Codnor Castle.

Photo: Sheena Trower

3. Meet Connie

This quirky shot is named Connie the conker and was captured by Pauline Baines.

Photo: Pauline Baines

4. Through the mist

This spectacular shot of Riber Castle rising from the mist, with the autumn sunlight breaking through, was captured by Andy Wibberley.

Photo: Andy Wibberley

