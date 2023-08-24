News you can trust since 1852
​A delightful photo taken and sent in by Robert J Stordy shows a peacock butterfly on a sunflower, in Robert’s garden in Buxton.​A delightful photo taken and sent in by Robert J Stordy shows a peacock butterfly on a sunflower, in Robert’s garden in Buxton.
Photos: Enjoy the very finest nature photographs taken across our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By steve.eyley1
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

A lovely photograph from regular contributor Dave Long shows Butterley Reservoir on a beautiful summer's day.

1. Summer scene

A lovely photograph from regular contributor Dave Long shows Butterley Reservoir on a beautiful summer's day. Photo: Submitted

Derek Warrington was in the right place at the right time to spot this plate-like fungus growing on the side of a tree.

2. Plate-like fungus

Derek Warrington was in the right place at the right time to spot this plate-like fungus growing on the side of a tree. Photo: Submitted

Steven Greenhough took this shot of heavy rainfall during a recent downpour at Matlock Town FC's ground.

3. Puddles galore

Steven Greenhough took this shot of heavy rainfall during a recent downpour at Matlock Town FC's ground. Photo: Submitted

This lovely close-up shot by Andrew's Photography shows a rather inquisitive-looking black swan.

4. Watch the birdie

This lovely close-up shot by Andrew's Photography shows a rather inquisitive-looking black swan. Photo: Submitted

