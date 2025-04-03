A delightful photo by regular contributor John Moss shows this equine pair at Little Hucklow.A delightful photo by regular contributor John Moss shows this equine pair at Little Hucklow.
Photos: Enjoy shots of spring as talented readers gets snapping again

By Steve Eyley
Published 4th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]​​​​

Ripley's Dave Long was on the spot to take a lovely snap of these spring lambs enjoying the sunshine.

1. Spring sunshine

Ripley's Dave Long was on the spot to take a lovely snap of these spring lambs enjoying the sunshine. Photo: Submitted

A fine photo by William Crook shows this rainbow at Chapel, although he reports that a pot of gold wasn't discovered on this occasion.

2. Paint the whole world

A fine photo by William Crook shows this rainbow at Chapel, although he reports that a pot of gold wasn't discovered on this occasion. Photo: Submitted

The cows are out in force at Langley in this impressive scene snapped by David Hodgkinson.

3. Cows galore

The cows are out in force at Langley in this impressive scene snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: Submitted

A striking photo from Pauline Baines shows some of the branch formations above Buxton's The Slopes.

4. Branching out

A striking photo from Pauline Baines shows some of the branch formations above Buxton's The Slopes. Photo: Submitted

