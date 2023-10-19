Photos: Enjoy nature snaps galore taken by these talented readers
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 20th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
1. Magpie in a flap
Peter Toft was out and about in Chinley and snapped this lovely shot of these feathered characters fighting for a place on a branch. Photo: Submitted
2. River scene
A cracking offering from Andy Gregory of a serene looking heron, taken on the River Wye near Topley Pike. Photo: Submitted
3. Beautiful butterflies
A beautiful shot from Robert J Stordy showing a couple of peacock butterflies enjoying the buddleia. Photo: Submitted
4. Standing tall
Crich Stand memorial tower is looking striking against the autumn sky in this fine offering from Ripley's Dave Long. Photo: Submitted