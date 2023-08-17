Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Bright blue sky
St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth is shown against a bright blue sky in this striking shot by Irene Gilsenan. Photo: Submitted
2. Great grasshopper
A superb close-up shot by Russ Teale shows a grasshopper at Williamthorpe Nature Reserve, Chesterfield. Photo: Submitted
3. Church scene
A lovely shot by regular contributor Dave Long shows Denby’s ancient and beautiful St Mary The Virgin Church. Photo: Submitted
4. nbua-10-08-23-maureen thomas-NMSYUPLOAD.jpg
An impressive snap by Maureen Thomas shows this young blackbird paying a visit to a garden in Harpur Hill. Photo: Submitted