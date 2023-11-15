News you can trust since 1852
A beautiful shot from Nick Rhodes shows a rainbow behind the war memorial at Hasland's Eastwood Park.A beautiful shot from Nick Rhodes shows a rainbow behind the war memorial at Hasland's Eastwood Park.
A beautiful shot from Nick Rhodes shows a rainbow behind the war memorial at Hasland's Eastwood Park.

Photos: Check out these jewels in nature's crown across our area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

​A superb shot from Andy Gregory shows a magpie at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens eating a yew berry.

1. Berry nice indeed

​A superb shot from Andy Gregory shows a magpie at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens eating a yew berry. Photo: Andy Gregory

An impressive shot from Irene Gilsenan, taken from the rocks above Gradbach and showing the striking landscape there.

2. Glorious Gradbach

An impressive shot from Irene Gilsenan, taken from the rocks above Gradbach and showing the striking landscape there. Photo: Submitted

An autumnal shot from Dave Long shows Jilly Croft’s six-foot, ​hand crocheted soldier at Stanley Common.

3. Lest we forget

An autumnal shot from Dave Long shows Jilly Croft’s six-foot, ​hand crocheted soldier at Stanley Common. Photo: Submitted

​Phil Robinson spotted this character hanging on in there, in a garden in Morton.

4. Hanging around

​Phil Robinson spotted this character hanging on in there, in a garden in Morton. Photo: Submitted

