A beautiful spring scene in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens is captured in this latest fine offering from John Moss.A beautiful spring scene in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens is captured in this latest fine offering from John Moss.
A beautiful spring scene in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens is captured in this latest fine offering from John Moss.

Photos: Check out the best of nature across our area in latest reader snaps

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2025, 00:00 BST
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]​​​​

A wonderful close-up shot by Andy Gregory shows this grey wagtail preening its feathers by the River Wye near Buxton.

1. By the river

A wonderful close-up shot by Andy Gregory shows this grey wagtail preening its feathers by the River Wye near Buxton. Photo: Andy Gregory

Photo Sales
This super shot from Andrew's Photography shows a calf feeding off its mother in a field near Chesterfield.

2. Feeding time

This super shot from Andrew's Photography shows a calf feeding off its mother in a field near Chesterfield. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This charming shot from Gary Henley-Powell shows Stanley the terrier having a good time in Pleasley Woods

3. Canine capers

This charming shot from Gary Henley-Powell shows Stanley the terrier having a good time in Pleasley Woods Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Chris Bell says: "It's not every day you look out your window across the allotment in Tupton on a Sunday morning and see a deer!"

4. There there, my deer

Chris Bell says: "It's not every day you look out your window across the allotment in Tupton on a Sunday morning and see a deer!" Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice