News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
A bit of Hallowe'en fun from Buxton's Pauline Baines with her snap of Connie The Conker.A bit of Hallowe'en fun from Buxton's Pauline Baines with her snap of Connie The Conker.
A bit of Hallowe'en fun from Buxton's Pauline Baines with her snap of Connie The Conker.

Photos: Check out the best of nature across county in latest reader snaps

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

​A cracking close-up from David Hodgkinson shows this squirrel having a snack in Shipley Park.

1. Snack time

​A cracking close-up from David Hodgkinson shows this squirrel having a snack in Shipley Park. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This latest offering from Andy Gregory shows a 'pricket', a three-year-old wild male red deer, spotted near Grindleford.

2. There there, my deer

This latest offering from Andy Gregory shows a 'pricket', a three-year-old wild male red deer, spotted near Grindleford. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Victor Gibbons captured this idyllic late summer's scene at the Peak Forest Canal, New Mills.

3. Idyllic scene

Victor Gibbons captured this idyllic late summer's scene at the Peak Forest Canal, New Mills. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A lovely shot by Frank Queripel taken earlier in the year shows some mowing taking place at Shipley Park.

4. Marvellous mowing

A lovely shot by Frank Queripel taken earlier in the year shows some mowing taking place at Shipley Park. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page