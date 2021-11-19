Photos: Autumn nature shots from talented readers​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to copydesk.nmsy@jpimedia.co.uk.
1. Having a stretch
This superb shot of a young highland cow was snapped “doing a spot of yoga at Lyme Park”, says regular snapper Julie Bell.
Photo: Julie Bell
2. Striking shot
Irene Gilsenan snapped this striking shot of bare trees silhouetted against a misty backdrop in Crowdecote.
Photo: Irene Gilsenan
3. Pretty close-up
A lone flower sits amongst the spikes of a gorse bush looking pretty. This fantastic close-up was snapped by Joanne Theobald in Baslow.
Photo: Joanne Theobald
4. Picturesque shot
Dave Long snapped this autumnal scene overlooking Fritchley, with smoke coming from the farmer’s fire on the right.
Photo: Dave Long