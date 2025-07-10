Whaley Bridge Learner Band took first place in the best learner band category of the Whiston Festival of Brass.placeholder image
By Lucy Ball
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST
Here are 14 fabulous memories taken across Buxton and the High Peak in July 2013 but which can you remember?

Lots of carnival throwbacks but some great pictures of Whaley Bridge band, little explorers at forest school and the staff at Presto.

Kids from Earl Sterndale School visited Hindlow Quarry in July 2013.

1. How many children can you fit in a digger?

Kids from Earl Sterndale School visited Hindlow Quarry in July 2013. Photo: contributed

A really wild float in Buxton Carnival back in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Really Wild

A really wild float in Buxton Carnival back in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

The staff at Presto in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Ready to serve you

The staff at Presto in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

A totally topical float at Buxton's 2013 Carnival. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Totally tropical

A totally topical float at Buxton's 2013 Carnival. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

