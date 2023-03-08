Peak Pharmacy has two businesses in Chapel and the services will be amalgamated into one at some point later this year.

Matt Webster, head of retail operations for Peak Pharmacy said: “Closing a pharmacy is a decision we never take lightly and only done after we have weighed up all the options.

“But from a business point of view having two retail outlets in the same small town doubles our outgoings when we can run everything from one base.”Currently the chain has shops on Thornbrook Road and one on High Street and it is the latter which is closing.

The High Street Chemists, Chapel will be closing later this year. Pic Jason Chadwick.

Matt said: “We will be keeping Thornbrook Road pharmacy open, which is just 0.4miles from the High Street shop.

“There will be no job losses as the staff will all be working together on the one site.”The reason for the closure is the current economic pressures, Matt said: “We are paying out for heating twice when we don’t need to and things are getting very expensive.

“Our prices are set by the NHS so it is very difficult to generate additional revenue however we were four years into a five year contract with the NHS so instead of renewing it for the High Street branch we will be ceasing it and running everything from the other venue.”

There has been a huge number of comments addressing the rumoured closure on social media.

Matt said: “To see so many people feeling passionate about losing one of the pharmacies is something we feel very grateful for but I don’t want anyone to worry.

"We will still be able to offer you the same great service you have been used to if not better as there will be more colleagues on hand to help you with your queries.”

Some rumours on social media say the business would be closing in April but Matt said it would take much longer than that to terminate the contract with the NHS and expects it to be some time later this year when the store finally closes.