Phantom of the Opera favourite Peter Karrie to perform Buxton charity gig

Peter Karrie - voted people’s most favourite singer to play Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera - is set to perform a charity gig in Buxton.

The famous Welsh singer - who portrayed the theatre favourite lead role throughout the 1990s - will put on a ‘bespoke evening of entertainment’ performing all the big West End show tunes at Buxton & High Peak Golf Club.

Music promoter Leighton Curtis, 52, is donating all profits from the night to children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Semi-retired Father-of-two Leighton - who travelled the world as a top chef and promoter - has dedicated his life to fundraising for cancer research and children’s charities.

The devoted dad - who lost both his parents to cancer within two years of each other in his 20s - chose the kids’ charity because ‘the world is hard enough as it is so we should give them some help’.

He said: “I’ve been a singer for 30 years but I’m not in the same league as Peter - he is just amazing and his voice is unbelievable

“You listen to him and just lose yourself - you just drift away.”

The June 28 show - during which Peter will be accompanied by a pianist - starts at 7.30pm until late and tickets cost £10.

They are available on the door or by phoning Leighton on 07973 203226 or emailing leighton.curtis@hotmail.com.au.