Person dies after being found on train tracks between Buxton and Hazel Grove

A person has died after being found on train tracks between Buxton and Hazel Grove this morning.

Train lines between Hazel Grove and Buxton were closed after the incident just before 7am.

A British Transport statement read: “Officers were called to the lines close to Hazel Grove, Stockport, at 6.55am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and establish the circumstances behind their death.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Disruption to services lasted until about 10am and replacement buses were provided.

A Northern statement read: "Emergency services have now dealt with the incident but services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised while crews and trains are displaced.

"Replacement transport have been arranged to run between Hazel Grove and Furness Vale in both directions."