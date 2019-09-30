Peak District villagers raise £1,700 for Macmillan with World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Villagers brewed up support for a national cancer charity with their ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’.

Friday’s event at the Chelmorton Institute, near Buxton, raised £1,700 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

The coffee morning at the Chelmorton Institute raised 1,700. Photo: Jason Chadwick.

Organiser Carol Allcock said: “It was a brilliant morning, the room was absolutely heaving.

“We couldn’t do it without all of the help we get. The tombola table and cake stall were loaded, and we had 46 raffle prizes which had been donated by local people and businesses.”

Wholesaler Tomson Buxton Ltd even chipped in by donating 32 pints of milk for the event.

Carol and her supporters have been holding regular events in aid of Macmillan for the past 24 years, during which time they have raised a whopping £90,000.

The ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ is Macmillan’s flagship fundraising event, which takes place each year towards the end of September.

All money raised will enable Macmillan to continue providing emotional, financial, medical and practical support to people affected by cancer.