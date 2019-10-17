Peak District village remade from cake to help rural transport charity

A scale model of Eyam made from cake has gone on display before it is auctioned off to raise funds for a charity providing community transport.

The incredible feat of baking and decoration was overseen by renowned Youlgrave cake landscape artist Lynn Nolan, 63, and took nine months to from start to finish.

From left, Bakewell and Eyam Community Transport fundraiser Sandra Naylor, volunteer driver John Plant, and cake decorator extraordinaire Lynn Nolan.

The results will be auctioned off at the Eyam Mechanics Institute on Saturday, November 30, to raise money for Bakewell and Eyam Community Transport (BECT).

Charity fundraiser Sandra Naylor said: “We’re incresingly reliant on public donations, so we approached Lynn because we’d seen the Youlgrave village cake she made in 2016 which raised £13,000 for their church roof.

“It’s been a team effort, but what Lyn has done for us is absolutely amazing. It has to be seen to be appreciated.”

Lynn, a retired florist, planned the project from photos taken around the village.

Lynn was only too happy to help the charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary and provides a vital lifeline for often vulnerable and isolated Derbyshire residents.

Dozens of volunteers and local businesses contributed time and ingredients to make the 65 fruit cakes, before Lynn spent 645 hours icing them.

The end result involved 608 eggs, 66lb of butter, 73lb of flour, 462lb of icing, 37 tubs of glace cherries and nine litres of whiskey, as well as LED illuminations.

Lynn said: “The most challenging part was when I dropped Eyam Hall on the floor and had to start it again.

“It’s for such a good cause though. For some people who rely on the community transport service, their driver might be the only person they see in a week.”

The cake is available to view at Eyam Parish Church every day until November 29, 11am to 4pm, except Sunday mornings.

To make a donation to BECT, go to https://bit.ly/2MSKzIk.