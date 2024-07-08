Peak District village issue appeal to visitors - amid major roadworks
Facebook page Bradwell is Open has been set up to remind shoppers that the shops, pubs and food outlets are open for business during the Brough Road closure.
This comes after works on a major 12-week repair programme to rebuild a storm-damaged retaining wall at Brough, near Bradwell started on June 17.
The retaining wall, which was damaged in November, supports the B6049 Stretfield Road through the village, which runs alongside Bradwell Brook and links the A6187 Hope Road and the A623 Baslow to Chapel Road.
But while Stretfield Road remains closed, visitors can still access Bradwell from the direction of Tideswell, turning onto the B6049 from the A623 and entering the village from the south.
The page reads: “Bradwell remains firmly open for business! Bradwell continues to welcome visitors who can enjoy top pub meals at the Shoulder of Mutton or Ye Olde Bowling Green Public Houses; pick up delicious take-away food and drink at The Bakehouse, Brook Café or Fish and Chip shop: or sample the Fine Ales at the White Hart Pub.
"Stock up on supplies at The Bradwell Village Shop/Post Office, the Co-op or the S&F General Store. Don’t miss Bradwell’s Summer Carnival on August 3 and visit the colourful Well-Dressings during Carnival Week.
“Whatever you need, Bradwell is Open! With your support Bradwell’s businesses can meet the challenge. The village looks forward to welcoming you soon!”
Stretfield Road is currently closed in both directions to allow the repairs as the road is very narrow where the wall has collapsed – leaving less than three metres of width when the excavator and safety fencing is in place.
The project will see rebuilding 23 metres of the wall to strengthen it to reduce the risk of a future collapse. Concrete will be used to reinforce the existing wall, which will be covered with the original stone recovered from the brook, to maintain the wall’s natural appearance.
Derbyshire County Council said that to complete the repairs as quickly as possible, work will be carried out six days a week, with extended hours subject to dry weather conditions.
Diversions and temporary shuttle bus services are currently in place. Progress of the works and updated from the council can be found on a dedicated website.
