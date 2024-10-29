Peak District restaurants: Experts from the Good Food Guide recommend restaurants that you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 09:56 BST
The Good Food Guide has ranked these restaurants as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the places recommended by the Good Food Guide – ranging from gastropubs serving up modern British cuisine to high-end restaurants.

READ THIS: New branch of clothing company The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is launching in Chesterfield

Every Derbyshire eatery listed by the Good Food Guide can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places in the coming weeks?

These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire - according to the Good Food Guide.

1. Derbyshire’s best eateries

These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire - according to the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Prince of Wales at Baslow was rated as a “local gem” by the Good Food Guide.

2. Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales at Baslow was rated as a “local gem” by the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating.

3. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow

The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lovage at Bakewell has received a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide.

4. Lovage by Lee Smith, Bakewell

Lovage at Bakewell has received a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice