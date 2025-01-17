Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in Eyam has received a one-star rating following a recent food hygiene inspection.

Miners Arms in Eyam was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene following an inspection which took place on November 21, 2024.

A freedom of information request has revealed faults highlighted in the report and actions the pub is required to take.

Inspectors found ‘some major non-compliance’ with structural requirements. A tall freezer in the main kitchen had ‘dead insects stuck to the internal door at the top’ as well as ‘debris in the draws’. The chest freezer units seals in the outhouse were described as ‘mouldy and very dirty’.

The outhouse where foodstuffs are stored, as well as the windowsill next to back door and the back door frame were ‘dirty and in some areas in a ‘poor state of repair’. The shelves walk in fridge were also in a ‘poor state’.

‘Rusting and heavily soiled areas’ where found underneath a floating surface where equipment is hung and below the two main preparation surfaces where equipment is also stored.

Additionally, inspectors found that the internal roof of one of the microwaves in the kitchen was broken, causing a ‘safety risk’.

‘Some major non-compliance’ was also found with food hygiene and safety procedures.

During their visit to the premises, inspectors noticed ‘a lot of foodstuffs past their use by date’. These included 15 vacuum packaged raw lamb rump steaks, four vacuum packaged raw ribeye steaks, a tub of coleslaw and more.

Inspectors found ‘a lot of brie unlabelled and wrapped in cling film individually on site and the chef was unsure on the shelf life’.

There were also a number of sauces ‘stored out of temperature control against manufacturers instruction’ including among others American style Mustard, curry paste and sweet chili sauce. All of the above items were voluntary discarded during the inspection.

Confidence in management and control procedures was described as ‘low’. Safer Food Better Business (SFBB) pack was out of date, missing important sections.

Opening and closing checks were also ticked as completed, however, inspectors stated they were ‘clearly not being correctly carried out due to the out of date foodstuffs noted at the premises’.

A spokesperson for Miners Arms said: “We've not been happy with the whole process from the council full stop. We don't believe that we were fairly judged, as we have had the business for 20 years, nothing has changed, and we have received a five all the way through our operations, until a new inspector visited us in November.

"I feel that this is a one off situation. It was all to do with the inspector’s perceptions on certain things that previous inspectors have never had a problem with . We have worked very hard for the last 20 years to build the businesses up. I just thought that we were quite unfairly treated.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “Food business operators can take advantage of a standard appeals process, right to reply and the ability to request a re-inspection under this scheme online.

“However we have had no contact from this particular business operator on this matter, nor have we had any requests for clarification on matters found. Unfortunately, as the appeals process is time limited they are now out of time, but if they have remedied all matters we would encourage them to request a re-inspection.

“In addition, they may wish to engage in our free ‘Here to Help’ sessions, the first of which is taking place this morning at Matlock Town Hall. Any type of business is welcome to attend for advice and guidance regarding any aspect of food hygiene/health and safety related matters or for business advice.”